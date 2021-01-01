Green PolkaDot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Green PolkaDot Box shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPDB)

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.