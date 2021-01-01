Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of The Toro worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,876. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $95.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

