Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,681 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $134.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

