Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,757 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 465.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

