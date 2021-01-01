Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 16,774 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

