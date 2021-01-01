Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.