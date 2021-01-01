Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after buying an additional 231,511 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Insulet by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 231,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 129,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $269.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.