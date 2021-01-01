Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.38

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.38 and traded as high as $43.72. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 302,808 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1,890.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,000. Also, Director Michael James Young sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$50,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,636.48. Insiders have sold a total of 69,667 shares of company stock worth $2,489,729 in the last three months.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

