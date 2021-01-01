Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,026,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,156,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

