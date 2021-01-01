GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.24

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 377102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$109.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78.

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,400.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

