Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,045,620.24 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,045,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $2,745,945.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,499,085.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 13,100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $1,624,793.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $2,260,244.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $984,385.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.