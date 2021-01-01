Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Trading 14.5% Higher

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares traded up 14.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.93. 240,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 64,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

