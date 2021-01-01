Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Trading 14.5% Higher

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares traded up 14.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.93. 240,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 64,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
