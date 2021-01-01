Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) Shares Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.46 and last traded at $52.60. 5,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 43,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 388,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,000.

