GNY Price Hits $0.14 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, GNY has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. GNY has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $86,157.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00562112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00160038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082733 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

