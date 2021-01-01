Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 18,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 31,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.