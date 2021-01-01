Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $62.31. Approximately 1,608,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 431,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.
Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.
About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)
Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
