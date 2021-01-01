Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.90. 475,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 978,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.