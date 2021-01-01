Gifto Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.36 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Gifto has a total market cap of $19.37 million and $21.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01980319 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

