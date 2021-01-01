Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.