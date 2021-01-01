GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $3.65. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 833,182 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

