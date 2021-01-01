GeoDB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,737.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $2.68 million and $120,737.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00040432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00301411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.30 or 0.02001467 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars.

