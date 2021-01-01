General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) & Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Financial Analysis

General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get General Moly alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for General Moly and Almaden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Almaden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 134.49%. Given Almaden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals is more favorable than General Moly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Moly and Almaden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.50 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% Almaden Minerals N/A -4.57% -4.24%

Volatility & Risk

General Moly has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almaden Minerals beats General Moly on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.