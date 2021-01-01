General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

