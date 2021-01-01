GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Shares of GLOG opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GasLog by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

