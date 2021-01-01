Gary G. White Buys 315 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Gary G. White acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,809. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary G. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Gary G. White acquired 325 shares of United Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $9,984.00.

Shares of UBSI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 57.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

