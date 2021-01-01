GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $64,576.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,317,271 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

