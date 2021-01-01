GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $5.10. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 83,837 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

