FY2020 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

NYSE PSA opened at $230.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 104.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 350.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 181,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

