FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Issued By William Blair

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.72). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE SFT opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47.

In other news, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Mcinnis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 over the last ninety days.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

