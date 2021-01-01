Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFHL stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.