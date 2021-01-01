Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Trading Up 8.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 4,919,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 1,236,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $1,830,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth about $9,104,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

