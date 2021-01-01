FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.31. 4,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 13,669.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 273,397 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $6,089,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000.

