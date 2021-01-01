Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,200.00

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and last traded at GBX 3,129.69 ($40.89), with a volume of 1924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,065 ($40.04).

FDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,679.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,351.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 78.17.

In other Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

