Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRA:FRE opened at €37.84 ($44.52) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.41. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

