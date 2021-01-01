Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.85

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 151130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

