freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.18 ($20.21) and last traded at €17.20 ($20.23). 149,079 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.29 ($20.34).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.53 ($24.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.53.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

