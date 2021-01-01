Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) versus Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Critical Survey

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75%

Risk & Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.04 -$4.22 million N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 6.57 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -7.51

Forward Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 147.94%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Forward Pharma A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

