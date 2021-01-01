Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $68.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. 94,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

