Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.96

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 5368323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89.
In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)
There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.
