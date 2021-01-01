Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.96

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 5368323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)

There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.

