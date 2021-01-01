FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.96. Approximately 13,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

