Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $195.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.71 and a beta of 2.31. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

