Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.34. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 528,216 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

