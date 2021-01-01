FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches Market Cap of $13.37 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and $342.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00041112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00302040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.63 or 0.01985251 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

