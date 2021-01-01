First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 61,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 94,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.