First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong Buys 1,791 Shares

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,739.48.

FCBP stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

