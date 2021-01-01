First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FCAP traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.02. First Capital has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $81.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Capital by 481.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Capital by 62.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 110.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

