First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ FCAP traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.02. First Capital has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $81.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
