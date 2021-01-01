First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.