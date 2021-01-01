First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. BidaskClub cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,804. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

