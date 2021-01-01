FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

FINV opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

