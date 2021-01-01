Financial Contrast: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A Champions Oncology -4.18% -29.93% -7.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Athira Pharma and Champions Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Champions Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and Champions Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A Champions Oncology $32.12 million 4.49 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -63.47

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Champions Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

